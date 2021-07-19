Naomi Osaka Lands Cover of 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue

AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka will be one of the cover stars for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI unveiled the cover on Monday, featuring the reigning Australian Open champion:

Osaka spoke in a video interview with Sports Illustrated about what being the cover model means to her (h/t Kerry Justich of Yahoo Life):



"I'm so proud to be the first Japanese and Haitian woman to grace one of the covers. I feel like that multi-cultural background is present in all of the things that I do. I try to incorporate it in everything, so hopefully, you see that. My memories [of the magazine] kind of involves the people that I grew up admiring, so I remember Tyra Banks's issue, I remember Beyonce's. Just growing up and watching so many incredible women grace this cover, for me, it feels like a dream."

The 23-year-old recently withdrew from the French Open after the first round and didn't participate in Wimbledon, citing mental health concerns and a desire to spend time with her friends and family.

Osaka is in Tokyo preparing to represent the host nation in the Olympic Games. She will compete in the women's singles competition starting on July 24.

"We celebrate Naomi for her passion, strength and power geared toward consistently breaking barriers when it comes to equality, social justice and mental health," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day told TMZ Sports.

Sports Illustrated has three different cover models for this year's issue. Osaka, rap star Megan Thee Stallion and transgender model, actor and activist Leyna Bloom each have their own separate covers.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released on July 22.