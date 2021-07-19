BIG3 League Basketball 2021 Results: Leandro Barbosa Scores 27 in Ball Hogs' Victory

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The second week of the 2021 BIG3 season drew to a close Sunday with three games in Las Vegas.

Fresh off a 24-point outing in the opening week, former Baylor star Isaiah Austin was looking to get the Enemies in the win column against the Ghost Ballers.

In the day's second clash, either Tri-State or Bivouac would be winless no more in a battle between teams that fell short in the opening week.

To close the curtain on Week 2, the Ball Hogs were hopeful of starting the summer with back-to-back victories when they met the Aliens.

BIG3 Scores—July 18

Ghost Ballers def. Enemies 50-44

Tri-State def. Bivouac 50-29

Ball Hogs def. Aliens 51-42

Ghost Ballers 50, Enemies 44

The Ghost Ballers staved off a comeback attempt by the Enemies to earn a 50-44 win.

With his team clinging to a four-point advantage, Chris Johnson collected a rebound from a Mike Taylor miss and did his best Dirk Nowitzki impression to sink the decisive bucket.

Taylor went off and accounted for half of his team's offensive output by pouring in 25 points. Johnson was the next-closest scorer for the Ghost Ballers with 10 points.

Austin and Elijah Stewart combined for 37 points in a losing effort. Early into the second half, Austin demonstrated how quickly you can turn defense into offense in the BIG3:

An 0-2 record isn't a cause for panic for the Enemies just yet, but the regular season is just eight weeks long. Gilbert Arenas' squad is already behind the eight ball in the race for a semifinal berth.

Tri-State 50, Bivouac 29

It wasn't Bivouac's day, as they suffered a heavy defeat to Tri-State, joining the Enemies as an 0-2 club.

Tri-State held their opponent to 13 points in the second half, suffocating Will Bynum and keeping Marreese Speights scoreless.

Three Tri-State players scored in double figures, with Jason Richardson's 20 points leading the way. The two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion dominated on the boards, too, grabbing 17 rebounds.

Richardson turned 40 in January but still possesses plenty of hops.

Earl Clark (12 points, five rebounds) and Tony Wroten (10 points, five rebounds) provided support for Richardson in the comprehensive victory.

Ball Hogs 51, Aliens 42

The Aliens didn't have much of an answer for Leandro Barbosa as the Brazilian guard powered the Ball Hogs to a 51-42 win.

The 38-year-old did a little bit of everything and finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds. He also had the touch from long range, hitting four three-pointers.

Looking to score the final shot, Barbosa put Brandon Rush on skates as he drove to the basket:

As Barbosa took over, Jodie Meeks did the dirty work inside to the tune of 11 rebounds. He also had 11 points to post his first double-double of the season.

Rush and Andre Owens had 16 points apiece, but it wasn't enough to overcome The Brazilian Blur.

Having dispatched of 3's Company in their first game, the Ball Hogs are shaping up to be a top contender.