Shaq Moore Scores Early Goal as USA Beats Canada to Win Group B at 2021 Gold Cup

The United States men's national team closed out the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage in style, earning a 1-0 victory over Canada on Sunday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The two countries had already advanced to the quarterfinals after winning their first two games of the tournament. With Sunday's result, the U.S./Canada claimed the top spot in Group B.

Canada had almost no time to settle into the match before it was staring at a one-goal deficit.

The United States applied pressure right at the outset. Kellyn Acosta found Sebastian Lletget to the left of goal, and the Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder hit a low cross across the box to a streaking Shaq Moore for the opening goal.

Moore passed Clint Dempsey (29 seconds) for the record of fastest USMNT goal since the federation began keeping track in 1989.

The pace didn't slow down much from there as Walker Zimmerman and Richie Laryea collided in the penalty area in the ninth minute. Subsequent replays seemed to show both players getting a bit physical, and contact from Laryea may have triggered Zimmerman's stumble into the Canadian midfielder.

Opinions were divided about whether Canada should've been awarded a penalty:

Instead, the referee pointed to the corner, and Les Rouges' set piece came to nothing.

The United States was unable to press its advantage and seemed to back off a bit after Moore's early goal. That allowed Canada to dictate the pace as the first half unfolded.

The Canadians came out firing in the second half as Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan forced Matt Turner to make a pair of saves.

Laryea was front and center for another contentious officiating decision in the 50th minute when he went down after a shove by Donovan Pines. Once again, Laryea's entreaty was waved away by the referee.

Fortunately for the United States, Canada didn't create many goalscoring opportunities from its time on the ball. In the 94th minute, Lucas Cavallini let rip with a left-footed effort from just outside of the box, but Turner was in the right place to make a straightforward save.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter got the result he wanted, but his team's performance left something to be desired. Pines struggled mightily after replacing Zimmerman. The midfield got overrun. Daryl Dike and Gyasi Zardes were left isolated at the top of the formation and registered little impact.

This isn't the United States' "A" squad, with a number of players responsible for the CONCACAF Nations League win not participating in the Gold Cup.

Still, the U.S. flattered to deceive for the bulk of Sunday's outing. The complexion of the match could've changed dramatically if Laryea had been awarded a penalty for either of his falls in the 18-yard box.

The team will need to raise its game to a different level in the knockout stages.

What's Next?

The United States and Canada await the outcome of Costa Rica's match with Jamaica on Tuesday to determine their quarterfinal opponents.