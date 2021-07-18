2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Notable Players Available for Seattle Kraken

2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Notable Players Available for Seattle KrakenJuly 18, 2021
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog and St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko headline the group of players left available for potential selection by the Seattle Kraken during the 2021 NHL expansion draft Wednesday.
SiriusXM NHL Network Radio provided a look at some of the other high-profile names available for the Kraken:
SiriusXM NHL Network Radio @SiriusXMNHL
Notable names left exposed for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> Expansion Draft.<br><br>Carey Price, <br>Vladimir Tarasenko, <br>Gabriel Landeskog, <br>Ryan Johansen, <br>Matt Duchene, <br>James van Riemsdyk, <br>Mark Giordano, <br>Jonathan Drouin, <br>Yanni Gourde, <br>Tyler Johnson, <br>Jason Zucker, <br>Ryan Getzlaf, <br>Nino Nieddereiter
The NHL published the complete list of protected players ahead of the draft.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.