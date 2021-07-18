2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Notable Players Available for Seattle Kraken

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog and St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko headline the group of players left available for potential selection by the Seattle Kraken during the 2021 NHL expansion draft Wednesday.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio provided a look at some of the other high-profile names available for the Kraken:

The NHL published the complete list of protected players ahead of the draft.

