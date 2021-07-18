Henry Davis Signs Reported $6.5M Pirates Contract After Going No. 1 in 2021 MLB Draft

Henry Davis Signs Reported $6.5M Pirates Contract After Going No. 1 in 2021 MLB DraftJuly 18, 2021
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Sunday they've signed catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported it's a $6.5 million contract.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.