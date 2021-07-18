X

    Henry Davis Signs Reported $6.5M Pirates Contract After Going No. 1 in 2021 MLB Draft

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 18, 2021
    The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Sunday they've signed catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

    Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported it's a $6.5 million contract.

