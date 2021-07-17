Report: Tom Brady's Bucs to Visit Joe Biden's White House to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization will reportedly visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LV championship.

Darlene Superville of the Associated Press reported Saturday no further details about the event, such as any potential opt-outs among players and coaches, were immediately announced.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.