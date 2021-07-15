Red Sox vs. Yankees Postponed amid New York's COVID-19 Issues

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been postponed because of COVID-19-related issues within the Yankees organization, the Bronx club announced.

The team announced earlier in the day it had placed Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 injured list.

Speaking with reporters, general manager Brian Cashman said Cortes, Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga tested positive and that three results are still pending:

Cashman added that "most" of the players in question have been vaccinated.

He also said MLB will have discretion over whether the Yankees and Red Sox play Friday as part of their originally scheduled four-game series.

This was the only matchup on Thursday and signified the start of second half of the regular season following the All-Star break.

Beyond the already high intensity in any game between these two rivals, this also provided the Yankees with an opportunity to make up ground, as New York is eight games behind the first-place Red Sox.

The Associated Press reported in June that 22 franchises had at least 85 percent of their players and on-field staff vaccinated. That's the number required for teams to have the luxury of relaxing some COVID-19 protocols.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Yankees hit the benchmark in April and experienced some breakthrough cases the following month.