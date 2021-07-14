Logan Paul Calls for Floyd Mayweather Jr. Rematch: 'I Promise I’ll Knock Him Out'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Logan Paul would like a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"Let me ask you what you would rather see, Jake Paul versus Floyd, or me versus Floyd again?" Logan said when asked by TMZ Sports if his brother Jake would ever fight Mayweather. "Because, let me tell you something, if I fight Floyd again, I promise I’ll knock him out. Promise. I've got him figured out."

It's the sort of promotional mumbo-jumbo boxers spout when they're looking to replicate a big payday. The fight itself wasn't much to witness and ended in boos—and angry tweets from unsatisfied pay-per-view customers—after eight largely uneventful and unjudged rounds.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN unofficially scored the fight 78-74 in favor of Mayweather. He landed 43 punches in the fight, to just 28 for Paul. Most of the later rounds were largely marked by the two fighters clenching.

"He's better than I thought he was," Mayweather told reporters after the match. "... I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy."

Even Mayweather knew what the fight was—a money-making spectacle with a tiny sprinkling of boxing added in. But fans shouldn't be surprised that a YouTuber-turned-boxer and the retired 44-year-old didn't provide a memorable evening akin to the Rumble in the Jungle.

It was a grift. Mayweather literally called it as much. And a rematch would be a grift, too.