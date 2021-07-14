Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Travis Kelce Saying His Last Name Has Been Mispronounced

Harry How/Getty Images

Even Patrick Mahomes was taken aback to learn we've all apparently been saying Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce's last name incorrectly.

The six-time Pro Bowl tight end revealed on a Barstool Sports podcast his name is pronounced "kels" and not "kell-see." That was news to Mahomes:

Andrew Clay of WTAJ noted the University of Cincinnati officially listed the incorrect pronunciation for how to say Kelce's last name. The same was true for his brother, Jason, who was the first to suit up for the Bearcats:

This is either a problem that predates Kelce's NFL career or an elaborate ruse at the expense of everybody else.