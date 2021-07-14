X

    Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Travis Kelce Saying His Last Name Has Been Mispronounced

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 15, 2021

    Harry How/Getty Images

    Even Patrick Mahomes was taken aback to learn we've all apparently been saying Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce's last name incorrectly.

    The six-time Pro Bowl tight end revealed on a Barstool Sports podcast his name is pronounced "kels" and not "kell-see." That was news to Mahomes:

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    You learn something new everyday <a href="https://twitter.com/tkelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tkelce</a> 🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/82nganHGsp">https://t.co/82nganHGsp</a>

    Andrew Clay of WTAJ noted the University of Cincinnati officially listed the incorrect pronunciation for how to say Kelce's last name. The same was true for his brother, Jason, who was the first to suit up for the Bearcats:

    Pete Sweeney @pgsween

    The wild Kel-see/Kelse mixup roots back to 2007. Here is the University of Cincinnati pronunciation guide from that season, when a walk-on named Jason Kelce saw action in nine games along the offensive line in his redshirt freshman season. <a href="https://t.co/hKaZWW2lfm">pic.twitter.com/hKaZWW2lfm</a>

    This is either a problem that predates Kelce's NFL career or an elaborate ruse at the expense of everybody else.

