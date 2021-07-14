AFC Scout Not Sure Odell Beckham Jr. Can 'Dominate' a Game 'Play in and Play Out'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

After two disappointing seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. has seen his star fall.

The 28-year-old was not listed among the 10 best receivers in a poll of NFL personnel conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with one AFC scout saying he doubts OBJ can dominate at the same level.

"With all the injuries and the production [decline] it's a concern. Not sure there's anyone better if he's healthy and in his prime. Play in and play out, not sure you can line him up and he can dominate a game anymore," the scout said.

