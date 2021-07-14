Russell Wilson Wants Lamar Jackson's Speed If He Could Take 1 Attribute from Any QB

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Russell Wilson has already been one of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks, but he wishes he could be even faster.

When asked which attribute he would take from another quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks star went with fleetness of foot.

"I would say Lamar Jackson’s speed," Wilson told Kevin Clark of The Ringer. "Lamar is pretty fast. He can fly, man. He’s special. I like Lamar Jackson."

Jackson set an NFL record for a quarterback with 1,206 rushing yards during his 2019 MVP campaign with the Baltimore Ravens. He followed it up with 1,005 rushing yards in 2020.

Wilson isn't exactly a statue in the pocket either, averaging 500.7 rushing yards per season since he entered the league. He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds at the NFL combine in 2012 and remains a difference-maker on the ground, totaling 513 rushing yards in 2020.

His 6.2 yards per carry would have tied for second in the NFL behind only Jackson last year with enough attempts to qualify.

Adding Jackson's speed would be daunting for opponents, especially when you consider Wilson's passing ability, which led him to 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2020.

Even with plenty of other potential upgrades available—Josh Allen's arm strength, Patrick Mahomes' ability to throw on the move—the Ravens QB's speed won out.