WWE's Matt Riddle Has Lawsuit for Alleged Sexual Assault Dropped by Candy Cartwright

Female wrestler Candy Cartwright dropped her lawsuit against WWE star Matt Riddle, according to TMZ Sports.

Cartwright's attorney, John Chwarzynski, provided a statement on the decision and said, "The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future."

In a series of tweets she posted in June 2020, Cartwright said she, Riddle and others were traveling in a van in May 2018. She alleged that Riddle had asked her to have sex with him. When she refused, Cartwright said Riddle allegedly "grabbed me by my throat, choked me" and forced her to perform oral sex.

Riddle's lawyer, Daniel Rose, responded to the allegations without naming Cartwright and said they were "completely false." Rose added that an "independent female performer" had been stalking the Riddle family:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

