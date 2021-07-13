50-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Sending Racist Tweet to Marcus Rashford

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

A 50-year-old British man was arrested for inciting racial hatred over a racist tweet sent to Marcus Rashford during the 2020 Euro final.

Nick Scott, who owns the Twitter account in question, has denied sending a tweet that read "that MBE needs burning ya fake. Pack them bags and get to ya own country." Scott said his account was hacked. A tweet apologizing to Rashford was sent from the account early on Monday morning.

Police did not identify Scott as the person arrested. However, both Scott and the man identified are 50 years old and reside just outside Worcester. The person arrested has been released while the investigation is ongoing.

The tweet came from Scott's account after Rashford missed a critical penalty kick that helped hand the 2020 Euro to Italy. Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, all of whom are Black, were targets of racist rhetoric on social media after missing penalties.

"For some of them to be abused is unforgivable," manager Gareth Southgate told reporters. "Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country. We have been a beacon of light to bring people together and the national team stands for everybody. We felt the energy and positivity from the fans and I'm incredibly proud of that."

Police inspector Pete Nightingale has encouraged people who have seen racist tweets or other messages on social media to report them to the police.