Roger Federer Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics After Suffering Knee Injury Setback

When the 2020 Olympic Games begin in Tokyo next week, Roger Federer won't be part of the delegation of athletes from Switzerland.

Federer announced on Tuesday he won't compete in Tokyo after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired right knee:

Federer has taken on a lighter schedule this season in an attempt to preserve his health for the long haul.

After announcing in June 2020 that he wouldn't play the remainder of the ATP Tour schedule following a second surgery on his knee in four months, Federer didn't return to the court until March at the ExxonMobil Open.

A third-round win over Dominik Koepfer at the French Open that lasted nearly three hours and 40 minutes led to Federer's withdrawing from the tournament prior to his next match.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery," Federer said in a statement. "There is no greater feeling than being back on court."

Federer played one tune-up event before Wimbledon, losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the Noventi Open in Germany. The Swiss star won his first four matches at Wimbledon before falling to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

That defeat marked just the third time in Federer's legendary career that he lost in straight sets at Wimbledon. The last time came against Mario Ancic in 2002, one year before he won his first career Grand Slam title.

Federer competed in each of the previous four Olympic Games from 2000 to 2016. He won gold in men's doubles playing with Stan Wawrinka in 2008, and he took home a silver medal in men's singles at the 2012 Games in London.