Patrick Mahomes Shades Justin Herbert After Fan Warns Him About Chargers QB

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes doesn't appear to be too worried about Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got a little dig in on his counterpart while playing at the American Century Championship over the weekend:

Nevermind that Mahomes seemed to get the famous "I'll believe it when I see it" cliche backwards. He was having a bit of fun at the Chargers' expense, and it's hard to blame him—L.A. has missed the playoffs the past two years and has qualified for the postseason just twice in the past eight seasons.

Herbert had an excellent rookie year, and there's plenty of reason for the Chargers' faithful to be excited by the young quarterback. But Mahomes isn't ready to give up his perch atop the AFC West just yet.