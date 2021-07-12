LeBron James Says 'I Truly Hope That I Can Finish My Career with the Lakers'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn't envision playing for another team before he wraps up his legendary NBA career.

"I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," the four-time MVP said on the SmartLess podcast (via Jasmyn Wimbish of CBSSports.com). "However many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven. I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something."

James' comments aren't exactly a revelation.

He has a two-year extension with the Lakers that keeps him with the team through the age of 37. Assuming he'll continue to play beyond that, the franchise provides him with almost everything he could possibly need.

During the interview, James seemed to allude to the benefits of playing in Los Angeles when he said he "never thought it would be possible" to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Competitively, the Lakers are well positioned for the future since Anthony Davis is signed through at least 2023-24 and has a $43.2 million player option for 2024-25. Their first-round exit to the Phoenix Suns raised questions about their current roster, but the acquisition of Davis showed how the organization will always have a leg up on most of the competition in terms of attracting marquee stars.

In March, James expressed a desire to play alongside his son Bronny, who's the No. 30 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2023:

Naturally that will lead some to wonder whether the 17-time All-Star will take a bit of a victory lap and sign elsewhere on a short-term deal before all is said and done.

Given his acrimonious departure from the team, the idea of James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers was once unthinkable until it actually happened.