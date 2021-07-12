X

    England FA, Police to Investigate 'Unacceptable' Fan Behavior Before Euro 2020 Final

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2021

    Michael Regan/Pool via AP

    The English Football Association announced Monday that it was investigating fan behavior from Sunday's European Championship final between England and Italy at London's Wembley Stadium:

    FA Spokesperson @FAspokesperson

    Statement from The <a href="https://twitter.com/FA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FA</a>. <a href="https://t.co/x1uCcGEOWe">pic.twitter.com/x1uCcGEOWe</a>

    A number of people without tickets to the event rushed through the first stadium security checkpoint before the start of the match. Wembley was briefly locked down after the incident and additional security was called in to remove the trespassers. 

    tariq panja @tariqpanja

    It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds. <a href="https://t.co/qM1ngYzyI8">pic.twitter.com/qM1ngYzyI8</a>

    Michelle Owen @MichelleOwen7

    We witnessed this and I stepped away just in time. If this is even crossing your mind, don’t. You don’t get far. Please don’t ruin it for everyone at Wembley. <a href="https://t.co/CoNx4U4CHb">pic.twitter.com/CoNx4U4CHb</a>

    James Olley @JamesOlley

    New from Wembley Stadium spokesperson: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium. We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."

    Per James Olley of ESPN, "Unconfirmed reports suggested scuffles had broken out on the concourse and fans with legitimate tickets were arriving to find people already occupying their seats, triggering confrontations with stewards."

