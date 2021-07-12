England FA, Police to Investigate 'Unacceptable' Fan Behavior Before Euro 2020 Final

Michael Regan/Pool via AP

The English Football Association announced Monday that it was investigating fan behavior from Sunday's European Championship final between England and Italy at London's Wembley Stadium:

A number of people without tickets to the event rushed through the first stadium security checkpoint before the start of the match. Wembley was briefly locked down after the incident and additional security was called in to remove the trespassers.

Per James Olley of ESPN, "Unconfirmed reports suggested scuffles had broken out on the concourse and fans with legitimate tickets were arriving to find people already occupying their seats, triggering confrontations with stewards."