England FA, Police to Investigate 'Unacceptable' Fan Behavior Before Euro 2020 Final

England FA, Police to Investigate 'Unacceptable' Fan Behavior Before Euro 2020 FinalJuly 12, 2021
The English Football Association announced Monday that it was investigating fan behavior from Sunday's European Championship final between England and Italy at London's Wembley Stadium:
A number of people without tickets to the event rushed through the first stadium security checkpoint before the start of the match. Wembley was briefly locked down after the incident and additional security was called in to remove the trespassers.
James Olley @JamesOlley
New from Wembley Stadium spokesperson: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium. We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."
Per James Olley of ESPN, "Unconfirmed reports suggested scuffles had broken out on the concourse and fans with legitimate tickets were arriving to find people already occupying their seats, triggering confrontations with stewards."