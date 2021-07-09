Spurs Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White 'Could Both Be Gettable'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The pair of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White "could both be gettable" in trades with the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Zach Harper.

Moving one or both players could help the Spurs move up from the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected them to take Australian guard Josh Giddey.

Murray and White are emblematic of San Antonio's biggest problems.

Murray averaged 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season. White put up 15.4 points per game while shooting 34.6 percent from the field. While both are solid players, neither is good enough to be the cornerstone of a franchise.

That's an issue for the Spurs after they missed the playoffs for the second straight season and have DeMar DeRozan hitting free agency.

Even if younger players such as Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell take a step forward in the next year or two, the organization is at risk of getting stuck on the dreaded treadmill of mediocrity—or an only slightly improved version of that.

Being pretty good isn't enough to make a deep run in the current Western Conference.

Gregg Popovich turned 72 in January, so selling him on a full-scale rebuild might be tough. But that may also be the Spurs' best chance back to an NBA championship since they aren't a marquee free-agent destination despite the success they've enjoyed under Popovich.

In the event the front office didn't leverage Murray and/or White into better draft position, a swap could net San Antonio a veteran who raises the team's ceiling in the short term, thus kicking the can down the road.