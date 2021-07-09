Aerial Pictures Show Drake Having Private Dinner at Dodger Stadium with Johanna Leia

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

With the Los Angeles Dodgers wrapping up an eight-game road trip, Drake apparently made good use of Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

Chris Cristi of ABC7 Eyewitness News spotted the rapper enjoying a date night outside of the third-base dugout:

According to TMZ Sports, Drake was with Johanna Leia, the mother of 5-star combo guard Amari Bailey. Bailey is the No. 3 player in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2022. The 6'5" scorer is also a star at Sierra Canyon, playing alongside Bronny James.

Drake has attended Sierra Canyon games in the past.

If you're considering having your next date in Chavez Ravine, AM 570 LA Sports' David Vassegh reported Drake provided a "sizable donation" to the Dodgers Foundation to reserve the services of the stadium.