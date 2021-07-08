Marlins' Don Mattingly Exercising Mutual Contract Option to Return in 2022

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins and Don Mattingly are each exercising the manager's mutual contract option for the 2022 season, general manager Kim Ng told reporters on Thursday.

"We've exercised our portion [of the contract], and Donnie has said that he wants to be back for 2022," she said. "So we're pretty excited about that one."

