Rare Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Erving Card Expected to Auction for over $500K

A 1980-81 Topps NBA Scoring Leader card featuring three of the greatest players in basketball history is set to fetch a hefty sum at auction.

The card—which features Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Philadelphia 76ers legend "Dr. J" Julius Erving—is graded a gem mint 10 by PSA, making it one of only 24 such cards in existence.

According to TMZ Sports, the auction began a few weeks ago on SCP Auctions and ends Friday. The expectation is that it will go for more than $500,000.

So far, seven bids have been placed on the card, and the leading bid is $353,694.

Adding to the rarity of the card is the fact that perforations separate each player, meaning it is likely many of the cards that were released are no longer fully intact.

The sports card collecting hobby has exploded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and it has shown no signs of slowing down.

Interest in the 1980-81 Topps Scoring Leader card is understandable since it is a pristine copy of a card showcasing three of the best to ever do it.

Bird is a 12-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion, three-time NBA MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Johnson is a 12-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP.

Erving is a 16-time All-Star, one-time NBA champion, two-time ABA champion, one-time NBA MVP and three-time ABA MVP.

The trio of Hall of Famers figure to hold their value for many years to come in terms of cards, making the gem mint 10 1980-81 Topps NBA Scoring Leader card a quality investment despite the huge price tag.