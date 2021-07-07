Shohei Ohtani Breaks Hideki Matsui's Single-Season HR Record by Japanese-Born Player

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

In 2004, Hideki Matsui took 159 games to hit 31 home runs and set the record for most homers by a Japanese player in MLB history.

Seventeen years later, Shohei Ohtani broke that record in just 81 games. The Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar hit his 32nd home run of the season on Wednesday, breaking his tie with Matsui and extending his MLB lead.

Ohtani's blast came in the fifth inning off Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez and gave the Angels a 3-2 lead.

Matsui released a statement Wednesday congratulating Ohtani.

What Ohtani has done over the first half of the season is unmatched in MLB history. Along with his 32 home runs and 69 runs batted in, he's put up a 4-1 record with a 3.49 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while striking out 87 batters in 67 innings. It's the type of dream season the Angels hoped for when signing Ohtani, the type some feared he'd never have as he struggled with injuries his first three MLB seasons.

Well, fear no more.

The real Ohtani has arrived, and he's sensational.