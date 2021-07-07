Wimbledon 2021 Men's Semifinals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The Wimbledon men's semifinals are set, and there's one pressing question left to answer at the All England Club: Can any of the remaining players beat Novak Djokovic?

All he's done is win the past two major titles and seven of the last 11. He's the resounding favorite to win Wimbledon, which would leave him just a U.S. Open title away from earning the first calendar Grand Slam in the men's game since Rod Laver pulled off the feat in 1969.

Oh, and it would also be his 20th major singles title, which would tie him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of the men's game (Margaret Court holds the all-time record with 24).

Below, we'll take a look at the schedule and viewing info for the two men's semifinals matches and preview the upcoming showdowns.

No. 1 Djokovic vs. No. 10 Denis Shapovalov

No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz vs. No. 7 Matteo Berrettini

When: Friday, July 9

Watch: ESPN (coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET)

Streaming: WatchESPN

Preview

Shapovalov has never beaten Djokovic in six attempts, all since 2019. The 22-year-old has his work cut out for him.

And he knows it.

"He's obviously the best player in the world, but I think anything is possible and when you look at the scoreboard first thing on Friday, it'll be 0-0," he said of the upcoming matchup Wednesday after beating Karen Khachanov, per David Kane of Tennis.com. "That's it. Nothing else matters, because it's a tennis match that can go either way. I have full belief in me and my team, and we're all putting in the work."

Shapovalov is one of the game's exciting young talents. He has a devastating one-handed backhand that has foiled more than a few of the game's top players, including Andy Murray in the third round. This will be no walk in the park for Djokovic.

But is anybody really betting against the Djoker at this point?

No, they aren't. Not with smart money, at least. He's lost exactly one set at Wimbledon, and it was his first set of the tournament against Jack Draper. And Djokovic has all of the motivation in the world as he chases both the all-time lead in men's major titles, but also the calendar Grand Slam.

"I'm aware of certain stats, I love this sport with all my heart, body and soul and have been devoted to it since I was four," he told reporters Wednesday. "Sometimes things do look surreal for me, but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court. Going for history is a huge inspiration for me. Let's keep it going."

The other semifinal will be devoid of the legendary Federer, who was upset in straight sets by Hurkacz in the quarters. That sets up a fascinating matchup with Berrettini.

Hurkacz won the only meeting between the two players, a 6-4, 6-3 victory at the 2019 Miami Masters.

Hurkacz has had an up-and-down season. He won the Miami Open and Delray Beach Open and is 20-11 on the year. Take away those two triumphs and his run at Wimbledon, however, and he's gone just 5-11 in the rest of his tournaments.

Hit or miss, in other words.

Berrettini will be hoping for more of the miss from his opponent. Like his counterpart, he's also won two singles titles on the year, though he's been a steadier 31-6 overall.

It's set up to be an intriguing semi, even if it feels a bit immaterial. In the end, Djokovic likely looms.

And of late at the majors, he rarely seems to lose.