Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Insiders Think Packers 'Might Be Torn' amid QB's Recent Remarks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

There is reportedly belief that some within the Green Bay Packers organization are "torn" regarding the standoff with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing Wednesday morning on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that some members of the organization are hopeful Rodgers will report to training camp, while others are "not so sure" due to the notion that Rodgers will wait it out until he gets what he wants.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report in April that Rodgers had told some within the Packers organization that he was unhappy and no longer wanted to play in Green Bay.

While teaming with Bryson DeChambeau in a winning effort against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Capital One's The Match on Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about his status.

The 37-year-old veteran didn't provide the commentary team with much, as he told them he didn't know who would be the Packers' starting quarterback in 2021.

There had been speculation that Rodgers' frustration with the organization began when the Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft without informing him first.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

During an appearance on SportsCenter (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky) last month, Rodgers shut down the notion that he had an issue with Love but seemed to suggest there was a lack of communication between him and the Packers:

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fanbase in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers was coming off a down season by his standards when the Packers selected Love, but he bounced back in a big way last season, winning his third career NFL MVP award after completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

He also led the Packers to a 13-3 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year, although they fell short of the Super Bowl each time.

With the Packers having come so close to the Super Bowl two years in a row, there is reportedly a desire within the organization to maintain the status quo.

Per Fowler, the only thing "clear cut" about the Packers-Rodgers situation is that the Packers have given no indication they want to trade Rodgers and continue to explore solutions.

Rodgers did not attend mandatory minicamp, and if he is a no-show for training camp as well, the chances of Love being Green Bay's starting quarterback when the 2021 regular season begins will increase significantly.