Christian Eriksen and Medics Who Saved His Life Invited to Euro 2020 Final by UEFA

KOEN VAN WEEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in a Euro 2020 match against Finland have been invited to the tournament's final by UEFA.

"I'm excited, like a child on Christmas Eve," paramedic Peder Ersgaard, who received a VIP invited from UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin, told the Fagbladet FOA magazine (h/t Reuters, via ESPN). "I'm very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn't a one-man effort."

