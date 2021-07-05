Dave Roberts on If Trevor Bauer Will Pitch This Week: 'I Don't See It Happening'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he does not expect starting pitcher Trevor Bauer to return to the team before the end of this week.

"I don't see it happening," Roberts said in response to a question from Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

Major League Baseball placed Bauer on seven-day paid administrative leave last Friday as the league continues its investigation into a sexual assault allegation against the pitcher.

Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the league would need approval from the Major League Baseball Players Association to extend the administrative leave for additional seven-day periods.

The Pasadena (California) Police Department said that it is investigating a 27-year-old woman's allegation that Bauer sexually and physically assaulted her on April 21 and May 16.

The woman was granted a domestic violence restraining order on June 28 after filing a 67-page document containing graphic details of the alleged assaults, including images of her injuries, per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic.

Lt. Carolyn Gordon of the Pasadena Police Department provided an update to Josh Peter of USA Today on Friday.