Marlins' Sixto Sanchez to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Season with Injury

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez will undergo season-ending surgery after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, who also noted that the team hopes the 22-year-old will be good to go for spring training next year.

Sanchez went 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in seven starts during his rookie season last year. He struck out 33 batters in 39 innings.

The right-hander did not pitch this year, with Christina De Nicola of MLB.com explaining some reasons:

"But a couple of delays—a visa issue, then a COVID-19 false positive—pushed back his arrival to camp. Sanchez played catchup during Spring Training, and it was during a simulated game on March 31 to build up his pitch count in preparation of joining the ballclub that he experienced right shoulder inflammation."

Per De Nicola, the Marlins shut Sanchez down down in early June due to "slight discomfort during his throwing program in between bullpen sessions."

Good news appeared to emerge on June 29 when Craig Mish of SportsGrid reported that Sanchez was throwing at 120 feet, but MLB Pipeline's No. 11 overall prospect will now be out until 2022.

The Philadelphia Phillies initially signed the 6'0", 234-pound Sanchez as a free agent in 2015. He stayed in the organization's minor league system until Feb. 2019, when Philadelphia traded him to Miami in a package for catcher J.T. Realmuto.