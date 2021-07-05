Jacob deGrom: It Wouldn't Be 'Smart' to Pitch in All-Star Game After July 11 Start

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Jacob deGrom might be the best pitcher in baseball, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing the New York Mets ace in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

DeGrom told reporters that receiving his fourth ASG nod is a "huge honor" but doesn't "think it's smart to go pitch in the All-Star Game."

The Midsummer Classic is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, with deGrom expected to take the mound July 11 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In addition to the short turnaround, the right-hander has battled minor injuries throughout the season. He experienced discomfort in his right side in May, which landed him on the injured list. During back-to-back starts in June, he dealt with right flexor tendinitis and shoulder soreness.

Through 14 starts, deGrom is the MLB ERA leader (0.95) while averaging more strikeouts per nine innings (14.4) than any other starting pitcher. His 0.541 WHIP is on pace to be the best ever.

It would certainly be great to see deGrom pull a Pedro Martinez, who struck out five batters in two innings of work to open the 1999 All-Star Game.

But he explained exactly why playing in the All-Star Game may not be a good idea.

The Mets are 43-36 and four games up on the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. The franchise is on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and New York's last trip to the divisional round was one year before that.

As much as the All-Star Game is supposed to be a showcase of the top players in MLB, deGrom has to keep his eyes on the bigger picture.