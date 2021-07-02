Todd Frazier, Edwin Jackson Headline USA Baseball Team Roster for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Mark Brown/Getty Images

USA Baseball announced its roster for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Friday, and it features several notable former Major League players.

Among the biggest names on the team are third baseman Todd Frazier and pitchers Edwin Jackson, Scott Kazmir and David Robertson:

Team USA qualified for the Olympics last month with a 4-2 victory over Venezuela, giving the United States a perfect 4-0 record in the Americas Qualifier.

