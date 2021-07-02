X

    MLB All-Star Voting 2021 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2021

    Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

    The 2021 MLB All-Star starting rosters were announced on Thursday night, with some of the biggest names in the game being selected for the Midsummer Classic on July 13 at Denver's Coors Field.

    Below, we'll go through the rosters while breaking down some of the snubs and making predictions for the rest of the potential selections. 

    Rosters

    First Base

    National League: Freddie Freeman (ATL)

    American League: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

    Second Base

    National League: Adam Frazier (PIT)

    American League: Marcus Semien (TOR)

    Shortstop

    National League: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

    American League: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

    Third Base

    National League: Nolan Arenado (STL

    American League: Rafael Devers (BOS)

    Catcher

    National League: Buster Posey (SF)

    American League: Salvador Perez (KC)

    Designated Hitter

    Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

    Outfield

    American League: Mike Trout (LAA); Aaron Judge (NYY); Teoscar Hernandez (TOR)

    National League: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL); Nick Castellanos (CIN); Jesse Winker (CIN)

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

