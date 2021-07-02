MLB All-Star Voting 2021 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves

MLB All-Star Voting 2021 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for ReservesJuly 2, 2021
The 2021 MLB All-Star starting rosters were announced on Thursday night, with some of the biggest names in the game being selected for the Midsummer Classic on July 13 at Denver's Coors Field.
Below, we'll go through the rosters while breaking down some of the snubs and making predictions for the rest of the potential selections.
Rosters
First Base
National League: Freddie Freeman (ATL)
American League: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
Second Base
National League: Adam Frazier (PIT)
American League: Marcus Semien (TOR)
Shortstop
National League: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
American League: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)
Third Base
National League: Nolan Arenado (STL
American League: Rafael Devers (BOS)
Catcher
National League: Buster Posey (SF)
American League: Salvador Perez (KC)
Designated Hitter
Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
Outfield
American League: Mike Trout (LAA); Aaron Judge (NYY); Teoscar Hernandez (TOR)
National League: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL); Nick Castellanos (CIN); Jesse Winker (CIN)
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.