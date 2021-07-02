MLB All-Star Voting 2021 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The 2021 MLB All-Star starting rosters were announced on Thursday night, with some of the biggest names in the game being selected for the Midsummer Classic on July 13 at Denver's Coors Field.

Below, we'll go through the rosters while breaking down some of the snubs and making predictions for the rest of the potential selections.

Rosters

First Base

National League: Freddie Freeman (ATL)

American League: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

Second Base

National League: Adam Frazier (PIT)

American League: Marcus Semien (TOR)

Shortstop

National League: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

American League: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

Third Base

National League: Nolan Arenado (STL

American League: Rafael Devers (BOS)

Catcher

National League: Buster Posey (SF)

American League: Salvador Perez (KC)

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Outfield

American League: Mike Trout (LAA); Aaron Judge (NYY); Teoscar Hernandez (TOR)

National League: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL); Nick Castellanos (CIN); Jesse Winker (CIN)

