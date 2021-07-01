Report: Raptors' Jalen Harris Disqualified from NBA for Anti-Drug Program Violation

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA "dismissed and disqualified" Toronto Raptors rookie Jalen Harris for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Harris is eligible to apply for reinstatement after one year, per Charania.

The 22-year-old from Dallas was selected No. 59 overall by Toronto in last years draft after starring at Nevada in 2019-20. Harris appeared in 13 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The guard was sent to the G League at the end of January where he played seven games while averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per night.

Typically players who are disqualified and dismissed are required to wait no less than two years before applying for reinstatement. That's not the case for first-year players—according to the league's collective bargaining agreement—who may apply after 12 months.

The CBA does not grant such players the right to reinstatement, which is only granted with the approval of the NBA and players association and could come with conditions. That decision is "final, binding and unappealable."

Should Harris apply for, and receive, reinstatement, the Raptors will have 30 days to decide whether or not to tender a contract offer for a minimum of one year. Harris would become a restricted free agent should he decide not to sign a tender in that situation. If the Raptors do not tender a contract, Harris becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any NBA team that offers him a contract.

It's unclear if Toronto is interested in bringing Harris back to the franchise should he apply for reinstatement after next season.