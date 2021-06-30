X

    Trea Turner Ties MLB Record With 3rd Career Cycle in Nationals vs. Rays

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 1, 2021

    Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Most players will never hit for the cycle in their MLB careers. Great players, even. Babe Ruth never did it. Willie Mays and Ken Griffey Jr. never accomplished the feat, either.

    Trea Turner did so for the third time in his career Wednesday—at the age of 28.

    And he tied an MLB record:

    Nationals on MASN @masnNationals

    Trea Turner has tied the MLB record for most cycles in a career with three!! <a href="https://t.co/ErlPNmfwcp">pic.twitter.com/ErlPNmfwcp</a>

    Washington Nationals @Nationals

    BRING. US. YOUR. CYCLE. EMOJIS. 🚴‍♂️<br><br>No pleayer in <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> history has more career cycles than Trea Turner.<a href="https://twitter.com/treavturner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treavturner</a> // <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NATITUDE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NATITUDE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y033Pky3Wc">pic.twitter.com/Y033Pky3Wc</a>

    Maria Torres @maria_torres3

    "Elite" is slower than that. So what's another adjective for Trea Turner? <a href="https://t.co/1WPCvROBdj">https://t.co/1WPCvROBdj</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

