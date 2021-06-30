Trea Turner Ties MLB Record With 3rd Career Cycle in Nationals vs. Rays

Trea Turner Ties MLB Record With 3rd Career Cycle in Nationals vs. RaysJuly 1, 2021
Most players will never hit for the cycle in their MLB careers. Great players, even. Babe Ruth never did it. Willie Mays and Ken Griffey Jr. never accomplished the feat, either.
Trea Turner did so for the third time in his career Wednesday—at the age of 28.
And he tied an MLB record:
