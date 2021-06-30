Trea Turner Ties MLB Record With 3rd Career Cycle in Nationals vs. Rays

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Most players will never hit for the cycle in their MLB careers. Great players, even. Babe Ruth never did it. Willie Mays and Ken Griffey Jr. never accomplished the feat, either.

Trea Turner did so for the third time in his career Wednesday—at the age of 28.

And he tied an MLB record:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.