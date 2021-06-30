X

    Mavericks' Luka Doncic Jokes About Referees: 'I Don't Really Get Calls in the NBA'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    You can't blame Luka Doncic for working the NBA refs, even when he's playing overseas. 

    Doncic, currently competing with Slovenia in the Olympic qualifiers, told reporters Wednesday—perhaps with tongue planted in cheek—that he gets about the same number of calls with FIBA referees as he does in the NBA:

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Luka Doncic was asked after the Slovenia game today if he's used to not getting "star" calls in FIBA like he does in the NBA.<br><br>"I don't really get calls in the NBA, I don't think," he said, smiling.<br><br>You've got to love him.

    This, of course, after Slovenia's 118-68 win over Angola. And after Doncic went to the charity stripe 471 times in the 2020-21 season, sixth in the NBA behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo (581), Joel Embiid (548), Trae Young (546), Zion Williamson (529) and Damian Lillard (484). 

    So either Doncic was joking or he has his sights set on leading the league in free throws next season. 

