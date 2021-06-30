Robert Horry Says Phil Jackson Isn't a Racist, Did Make 'Master' Comment with Lakers

Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry waded into the ongoing conversation around legendary coach Phil Jackson, expressing his belief Jackson isn't racist.

However, Horry did recount one problematic comment Jackson made in the middle of a game.

"We were in the huddle and Phil was like, 'You need to know the sound of your master's voice,'" Horry said on his Big Shot Bob Pod program (via TMZ Sports). "I looked at him, I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, nah, we don't do that. I'm from the South.'"

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward indicated Jackson was quick to backtrack, saying something may have been lost in translation.

The 75-year-old was known as the "Zen Master" during his time on the sidelines, but the troublesome implications from Horry's anecdote are obvious.

The story also comes after Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen said he thought Jackson's decision to call a play for Toni Kukoc in the waning seconds of the team's 1994 second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks was racially motivated.

He called it a "racial move" in an interview with GQ's Tyler R. Tynes and expanded on his thoughts during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show:

Pippen's comments aside, Jackson may have faced criticism if his exchange with Horry had happened today.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein apologized in January 2020 after he used the word "thugs" to describe his team during a film session.

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott was briefly suspended and reinstated in March after having told his players they needed "to stay on the plantation" in reference to them remaining committed to the cause.