X

    MLB Rumors: Pitchers Won't Be Checked for Foreign Substances at 2021 All-Star Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    If you can't get enough of random checks for sticky substances on MLB pitchers, then the 2021 All-Star Game isn't for you.

    The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported the league is easing the initiative for the Midsummer Classic. 

    In addition to the All-Star Game's status as an exhibition, Sherman wrote how the spot checks "would clearly create further conversation around a hot-button issue when MLB will want attention focused on the biggest stars in the game, such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Report: Bauer Under Investigation

      Police in Pasadena are investigating Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer for allegedly assaulting a woman

      Report: Bauer Under Investigation
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Bauer Under Investigation

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      📈 Padres jump five spots 😬 Yankees continue to fall 📲 See where every team stands this week

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Brian Cashman: 'We Suck Right Now'

      Yankees GM keeps it real on team's performance to this point: 'It plays bad and it stinks to high heavens'

      Brian Cashman: 'We Suck Right Now'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Brian Cashman: 'We Suck Right Now'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      First Sticky Stuff Suspension

      Mariners reliever Hector Santiago suspended 10 games for having foreign substance on his glove

      First Sticky Stuff Suspension
      MLB logo
      MLB

      First Sticky Stuff Suspension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report