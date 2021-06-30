MLB Rumors: Pitchers Won't Be Checked for Foreign Substances at 2021 All-Star Game

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

If you can't get enough of random checks for sticky substances on MLB pitchers, then the 2021 All-Star Game isn't for you.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported the league is easing the initiative for the Midsummer Classic.

In addition to the All-Star Game's status as an exhibition, Sherman wrote how the spot checks "would clearly create further conversation around a hot-button issue when MLB will want attention focused on the biggest stars in the game, such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.