Lucas Giolito on Josh Donaldson's 'Sticky' Taunt After HR: 'He's a F--king Pest'

Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito didn't take kindly to Josh Donaldson's taunting in the Sox's 7-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Donaldson hit a two-run home run in the first inning off Giolito. After he crossed home plate, the 2015 American League MVP rubbed his hands and appeared to say, "It's not sticky anymore."

After the game, Giolito called Donaldson a "f--king pest" and said the third baseman should "talk s--t to my face."

Giolito isn't the only pitcher from whom Donaldson has drawn a level of ire.

In an interview with The Athletic's Dan Hayes, Donaldson asked if it was a coincidence that Gerrit Cole's spin rate trended down in a recent start amid MLB's crackdown on sticky substances for pitchers.

Cole struck out Donaldson twice in the New York Yankees' 9-6 win on June 9 and said dialing up a little more velocity on his fastballs for those punchouts was "probably a bit of the moment."

Donaldson's apparent comments may not have been meritless, as Giolito's spin rates were noticeably below his season averages Tuesday, according to Baseball Savant.

The pitcher's insistence the Twins star should've made comments to his face is a little off base, because baseball doesn't lend itself to those kind of interpersonal conversations in the middle of the game, especially between a hitter and pitcher.

But the sport can certainly use more individual rivalries involving teams in the same division.

Giolito's next turn in the rotation puts him on pace to just miss the White Sox's three-game set with the Twins, beginning next Monday. Minnesota and Chicago play each other seven times in the second half, though, and the right-hander's next appearance against his American League Central foe will be appointment viewing.