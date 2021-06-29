NBA Rumors: Nets' Jacque Vaughn Withdraws Name From Consideration for HC Vacancies

Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP

Despite being rumored as a candidate for several head-coaching vacancies this offseason, Brooklyn Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn reportedly is going to remain with the team.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Vaughn has withdrawn his name from consideration as a head coach for the 2021-22 season, citing a desire to remain near his family.

Vaughn served as interim head coach for the Nets' final 10 games during the 2019-20 season. He went 7-3 during that stretch and interviewed for the full-time job during the offseason before Steve Nash was hired.

Nash retained Vaughn as his lead assistant in Brooklyn. The Nets have a team built to win now with a roster featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. They went 48-24 during the regular season, but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving missed the final three games against the Bucks with a sprained ankle. Harden revealed he played through a Grade 2 hamstring strain for Games 5-7 vs. Milwaukee after suffering the injury 43 seconds into the series opener.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported on Monday that Vaughn was believed to be the frontrunner for the New Orleans Pelicans in their search to find Stan Van Gundy's replacement.

Vaughn previously spent three seasons as head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012-15. The 46-year-old is 65-161 in his coaching career between the Magic and Nets.