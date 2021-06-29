Dan Patrick: Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson Declined to Address Scottie Pippen Comments

Dan Patrick: Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson Declined to Address Scottie Pippen CommentsJune 29, 2021
Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson declined to address comments Scottie Pippen gave Monday on The Dan Patrick Show.
Echoing what he told GQ's Tyler R. Tynes, Pippen said he thought Jackson's decision to draw up a play for Toni Kukoc for the last shot in Chicago's second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in 1994 was racially motivated.
Dan Patrick Show @dpshow
DP: ".. By saying it was a racial move then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist..."<br><br>Pippen: "I don't have a problem with that."<br><br>DP: "Do you think Phil was?" <br><br>Pippen: "Oh yeah..."<br><br>Exchange with <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottiePippen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottiePippen</a> on Phil's decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks <a href="https://t.co/pH2aDLMDcQ">pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ</a>
Pippen also said Jordan made a "selfish decision" when he embarked on a baseball career after the Bulls won their third straight title in 1993.
Dan Patrick Show @dpshow
"Yeah It was a big decision, but It was a selfish decision, but it was kind of who Michael Jordan was. That was a guy who believed he can do anything on his own" <br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/ScottiePippen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottiePippen</a> on Michael Jordan's decision to leave the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> and pursue a baseball career <a href="https://t.co/PoHFAIjqgc">pic.twitter.com/PoHFAIjqgc</a>
Patrick addressed the situation on his show Tuesday. He said he and others reached out to Jackson and Jordan, both of whom chose not to comment.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Dame May Not Request Trade
Windhorst reports the Blazers star is not 'serious at this point' about requesting out of Portland