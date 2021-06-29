X

    Dan Patrick: Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson Declined to Address Scottie Pippen Comments

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Robert Baker, File

    Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson declined to address comments Scottie Pippen gave Monday on The Dan Patrick Show.

    Echoing what he told GQ's Tyler R. Tynes, Pippen said he thought Jackson's decision to draw up a play for Toni Kukoc for the last shot in Chicago's second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in 1994 was racially motivated.

    Dan Patrick Show @dpshow

    DP: ".. By saying it was a racial move then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist..."<br><br>Pippen: "I don't have a problem with that."<br><br>DP: "Do you think Phil was?" <br><br>Pippen: "Oh yeah..."<br><br>Exchange with <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottiePippen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottiePippen</a> on Phil's decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks <a href="https://t.co/pH2aDLMDcQ">pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ</a>

    Pippen also said Jordan made a "selfish decision" when he embarked on a baseball career after the Bulls won their third straight title in 1993.

    Dan Patrick Show @dpshow

    "Yeah It was a big decision, but It was a selfish decision, but it was kind of who Michael Jordan was. That was a guy who believed he can do anything on his own" <br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/ScottiePippen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottiePippen</a> on Michael Jordan's decision to leave the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> and pursue a baseball career <a href="https://t.co/PoHFAIjqgc">pic.twitter.com/PoHFAIjqgc</a>

    Patrick addressed the situation on his show Tuesday. He said he and others reached out to Jackson and Jordan, both of whom chose not to comment.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Dame May Not Request Trade

      Windhorst reports the Blazers star is not 'serious at this point' about requesting out of Portland

      Dame May Not Request Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dame May Not Request Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Could the Lakers Land Dame?

      Will Dame demand a trade? @EricPincus breaks down what LA's offer could look like if Lillard forced his way out of Portland📲

      Could the Lakers Land Dame?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Could the Lakers Land Dame?

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Wade Concerned Spida May Leave

      Dwyane Wade is 'seriously concerned' about Donovan Mitchell's desire to stay in Utah long-term (Windhorst)

      Wade Concerned Spida May Leave
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wade Concerned Spida May Leave

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Fans Finally Getting the PG They Were Promised ⭐

      After years of criticism, are we finally seeing a breakthrough for Playoff P?

      @AndrewDBailey says his superstar play came just in time📲

      Fans Finally Getting the PG They Were Promised ⭐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fans Finally Getting the PG They Were Promised ⭐

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report