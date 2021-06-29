Dan Patrick: Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson Declined to Address Scottie Pippen Comments

AP Photo/Robert Baker, File

Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson declined to address comments Scottie Pippen gave Monday on The Dan Patrick Show.

Echoing what he told GQ's Tyler R. Tynes, Pippen said he thought Jackson's decision to draw up a play for Toni Kukoc for the last shot in Chicago's second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in 1994 was racially motivated.

Pippen also said Jordan made a "selfish decision" when he embarked on a baseball career after the Bulls won their third straight title in 1993.

Patrick addressed the situation on his show Tuesday. He said he and others reached out to Jackson and Jordan, both of whom chose not to comment.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.