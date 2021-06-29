Collin Sexton Trade Rumors: PG's Camp Has 'Impression' He's Part of Cavaliers' Future

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton's name has reportedly been "involved in trade discussions," but his camp is under the "impression" he won't be moved.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Monday sources close to Sexton believe he's "part of the long-term plans" for the Cavs.

The 22-year-old Georgia native is coming off the best season of his three-year NBA career since Cleveland selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 threes across 60 appearances.

While the team already exercised the option in his rookie contract for the 2021-22 season, the standout is now eligible for an extension before potentially becoming a restricted free agent next summer.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday the Cavaliers had started to "explore trade options" involving Sexton because it "appears likely" he'll seek a max contract and the front office fears that type of deal would "greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward."

Although it's unclear what the Cavs would be seeking in a deal for Sexton, Fedor noted the team may try to attach Kevin Love and two seasons remaining on his four-year, $120.4 million contract to the Alabama product as a way to create financial flexibility rather than focusing solely on the return assets.

If the 6'1", 190-pound Sexton is traded, the question will become how his game will evolve if he's a second or third scoring option. He's been given a lot of offensive freedom during his time in Cleveland, leading the team in field-goal attempts in every season, but that may not be the case elsewhere.

In January, Sexton told Shaun Powell of NBA.com he's focused on team success more than individual numbers.

"When I'm out there, I play with a chip on my shoulder regardless of the situation," he said. "I know what I want to be in the future. ... I fuel myself. I know I want to be pretty good. And I want to do whatever it takes for the team to win. I'm more like a team person. I want to win."

While there are still areas where Sexton must continue to improve, starting at the defensive end, he's made steady progress across his first three seasons, so it's a bit surprising to see his name pop up in the rumor mill.

That said, the Cavaliers own the No. 3 overall pick in the talent-rich 2021 draft, so the direction they could with that selection July 29 could play a key role in the guard's future with the team.