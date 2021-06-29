Drew McIntyre Qualifies for 2021 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

Even after losing to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre still has a path to the WWE Championship.

McIntyre won a Triple Threat match on Raw against Riddle and AJ Styles to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match:

The stipulation for the Hell in a Cell main event was that McIntyre couldn't challenge Lashley for the title again if the champion retained. Money in the Bank could be the Scottish Warrior's loophole since it wouldn't explicitly be tied to a match against Lashley.

Were he to win the ladder match July 18, he could also choose to bide his time until a new champion is crowned.

In general, McIntyre knows what the MITB briefcase represents. His feud with The All Mighty started at Elimination Chamber, when Lashley's attack set the stage for The Miz to cash in his MITB contract to wrest the gold away from McIntyre.