X

    Drew McIntyre Qualifies for 2021 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    Even after losing to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre still has a path to the WWE Championship.

    McIntyre won a Triple Threat match on Raw against Riddle and AJ Styles to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match:

    WWE @WWE

    DREW MCINTYRE IS GOING TO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MITB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MITB</a>! <a href="https://t.co/dCltwAzxDM">pic.twitter.com/dCltwAzxDM</a>

    The stipulation for the Hell in a Cell main event was that McIntyre couldn't challenge Lashley for the title again if the champion retained. Money in the Bank could be the Scottish Warrior's loophole since it wouldn't explicitly be tied to a match against Lashley.

    Were he to win the ladder match July 18, he could also choose to bide his time until a new champion is crowned.

    In general, McIntyre knows what the MITB briefcase represents. His feud with The All Mighty started at Elimination Chamber, when Lashley's attack set the stage for The Miz to cash in his MITB contract to wrest the gold away from McIntyre.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

      🔥 Kofi Kingston's promo was FIRE 💼 Drew McIntyre qualifies for MITB 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      McIntyre Qualifies for Ladder Match at MITB

      McIntyre Qualifies for Ladder Match at MITB
      WWE logo
      WWE

      McIntyre Qualifies for Ladder Match at MITB

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Opponents for The Man's Return

      We pick the four best matchups for Becky Lynch's comeback ➡️

      Top Opponents for The Man's Return
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Top Opponents for The Man's Return

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      📝 Batista clarifies Rock, Cena comments 😡 AEW's Eddie Kingston calls out WWE 📲 Tap in for the latest wrestling buzz

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report