    Rockies' Trevor Story Says He Will Compete in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Trevor Story's days with the Colorado Rockies are likely numbered, but it appears he wants to go out with a bang.

    Story committed to participating in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field on Monday:

    Trevor Story @Tstory2

    Can’t wait to compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby!! Denver, let’s gooo!! <a href="https://t.co/aNKTfuWQc5">pic.twitter.com/aNKTfuWQc5</a>

    This will be Story's first time participating in the Home Run Derby. The two-time All-Star appears unlikely to make his third appearance in 2021, hitting just .254/.327/.443 with nine home runs and 34 runs batted in so far this season.

    "Naturally, you know what the circumstances are," Story told reporters earlier this month. "Almost every year is a contract year. You're playing baseball on those terms—a lot. So this is not the first time. So I wouldn't say that there is added pressure. I just want to play better to help my teammates and play better to help win games."

    However, it appears he plans on sticking around the Denver area for the festivities regardless.

    Story, an impending free agent this winter, has been the subject of near-constant trade rumors. It seems almost like a foregone conclusion a contender will acquire him before the deadline, with the Rockies well out of contention and unlikely to pony up the massive salary necessary to keep him in Colorado.

    As it stands, All-Star Weekend might be a sort of farewell for Story with the Rockies. He has been with the Rockies organization since being a first-round pick in 2011. He made his MLB debut in 2016. 

