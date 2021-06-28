X

    Demaryius Thomas Announces NFL Retirement After 10 Seasons with Broncos, Texans, Jets

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2021
    Former Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and New York Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement Monday.

    Thomas is signing a contract with the Broncos in order to retire with the franchise where he spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons.

    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    “I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco.” <a href="https://t.co/Q6nNrxc59B">pic.twitter.com/Q6nNrxc59B</a>

    Thomas will serve as an honorary captain for Denver's home opener against the Jets on September 26, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    A five-time Pro Bowler in Denver, Thomas recorded 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns during his career. His greatest run of success came as Peyton Manning's top target, with Thomas setting the single-season franchise record with 1,619 receiving yards in 2014.

    Thomas holds three of the five best single-season receiving totals in franchise history and two of the three best single-season catch totals. Only Rod Smith has more career receiving yards in a Broncos uniform.

    Thomas' seemingly Hall of Fame-bound career slowed down his final few seasons amid the Broncos' struggles at quarterback after Manning's retirement in 2016. He was traded to Houston during the 2018 season and suffered a torn Achilles that ended his time with the franchise after only seven games.

    An 11-game stint with the Jets followed in 2019, but Thomas' impact was diminished. He recorded just 36 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdown. He then went unsigned during the 2020 season.

