    Giannis Praises Khris Middleton After Bucks' Game 3 Win: 'He's Special for a Reason'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2021
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo loves him some Khris Middleton. 

    And for good reason. Middleton was superb in Milwaukee's 113-102 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, scoring 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter. 

    Afterward, the Greek Freak had nothing but praise for his teammate:

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    Giannis — full of praise for Khris Middleton’s 4th Q — says he and Khris were chatting about how long they planned to play for. Giannis said he told Khris: “The day you retire is going to be the toughest day of my career.” <br><br>“He’s special for a reason and he showed it tonight.”

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

