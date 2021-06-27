Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Billups Fan Backlash, Roster Concerns May Lead to Exit

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Backlash over the Portland Trail Blazers' negotiations with Chauncey Billups to become their next head coach could reportedly lead to Damian Lillard requesting a trade.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Lillard was not consulted on the pending hire of Billups, who was accused of rape along with former teammate Ron Mercer in 1997. Concerns over the Blazers' inability to build a contender reportedly are also factoring into Lillard's uncertain future in Portland.

