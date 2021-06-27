X

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Billups Fan Backlash, Roster Concerns May Lead to Exit

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2021
    Alerted 27m ago in the B/R App

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Backlash over the Portland Trail Blazers' negotiations with Chauncey Billups to become their next head coach could reportedly lead to Damian Lillard requesting a trade.

    Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Lillard was not consulted on the pending hire of Billups, who was accused of rape along with former teammate Ron Mercer in 1997. Concerns over the Blazers' inability to build a contender reportedly are also factoring into Lillard's uncertain future in Portland.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Blazers to Announce New Coach in Tuesday Press Conference

      Blazers to Announce New Coach in Tuesday Press Conference
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Blazers to Announce New Coach in Tuesday Press Conference

      Steve Dewald
      via Blazer's Edge

      Kawhi Unlikely to Play Game 5

      Clippers star ‘highly unlikely’ to travel to Phoenix because elevation ‘wouldn’t be good for his knee’ (Yahoo)

      Kawhi Unlikely to Play Game 5
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi Unlikely to Play Game 5

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Dame, Dinwiddie and More

      Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Dame, Dinwiddie and More
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Dame, Dinwiddie and More

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Fantasy Basketball: Daily Advice for Playoff Sunday

      Check out our best fantasy advice ahead of tonight's Bucks-Hawks matchup 📲

      Fantasy Basketball: Daily Advice for Playoff Sunday
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fantasy Basketball: Daily Advice for Playoff Sunday

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report