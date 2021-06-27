X

    Serena Williams Won't Play in 2021 Tokyo Olympics; Doesn't Want to Discuss Reasons

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2021
    Florian Eisele/Pool Photo via AP

    Serena Williams announced Sunday that she will not compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics beginning next month in Tokyo.

    Williams told reporters at Wimbledon that she had reasons for pulling out of Olympic consideration but didn't want to discuss them:

    "There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want toI don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.

    "I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it."

    The 39-year-old veteran is one of the most successful Olympic tennis players of all time, winning singles gold in 2012 and doubles gold with her sister, Venus Williams, in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

