    Allyson Felix Fails to Qualify for Women's 200m in Tokyo After U.S. Olympic Trials

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 27, 2021

    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    United States Track and Field star Allyson Felix will not be running the 200 meter at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    That moment <a href="https://twitter.com/ItsGabrielleT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ItsGabrielleT</a> knew she was going to Tokyo.<a href="https://twitter.com/usatf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usatf</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrackFieldTrials21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrackFieldTrials21</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/dNhTHcuh0x">pic.twitter.com/dNhTHcuh0x</a>

    The nine-time Olympic medalist finished fifth in her USATF qualifying final on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 22.11 while Gabby Thomas (21.61), Jenna Prandini (21.89) and Anavia Battle (21.95) took the gold, silver and bronze respectively. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    "I'm going to give it my absolute all."<a href="https://twitter.com/allysonfelix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@allysonfelix</a> has always been a fighter, and she's thrilled that her daughter will see her give it everything she has one more time at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a>. <a href="https://t.co/gs0PpWhqAz">pic.twitter.com/gs0PpWhqAz</a>

    Felix, 35, had already qualified for Tokyo in the 400 meter, taking silver with a time of 50.02 last Saturday. It will be her first Olympic games since giving birth in 2018. She's previously competed at the Olympics in 2004 (Athens), 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio), earning six gold medals. 

    Chris Chavez @ChrisChavez

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/allysonfelix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@allysonfelix</a> gets a standing ovation at Hayward Field as she’s done competing at the Trials and will do the 400m at the Tokyo Olympics. <br><br>For those who haven’t heard by now, that’s her fifth Olympics that she’s headed to. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrackFieldTrials21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrackFieldTrials21</a>

    USC Track & Field @USC_Track_Field

    Allyson Felix had a season-best time of 22.11 to finish 5th in the U.S. women’s 200m final tonight.

    The opening ceremonies in Tokyo begin on Wednesday, July 21 on NBC. 

