Allyson Felix Fails to Qualify for Women's 200m in Tokyo After U.S. Olympic Trials

Allyson Felix Fails to Qualify for Women's 200m in Tokyo After U.S. Olympic TrialsJune 27, 2021
United States Track and Field star Allyson Felix will not be running the 200 meter at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
The nine-time Olympic medalist finished fifth in her USATF qualifying final on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 22.11 while Gabby Thomas (21.61), Jenna Prandini (21.89) and Anavia Battle (21.95) took the gold, silver and bronze respectively.
Felix, 35, had already qualified for Tokyo in the 400 meter, taking silver with a time of 50.02 last Saturday. It will be her first Olympic games since giving birth in 2018. She's previously competed at the Olympics in 2004 (Athens), 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio), earning six gold medals.
The opening ceremonies in Tokyo begin on Wednesday, July 21 on NBC.
