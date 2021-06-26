Stephen A. Smith Believes Warriors Will Make Push to Trade for 76ers' Ben Simmons

AP Photo/Nick Wass, File

Ben Simmons' future with the Philadelphia 76ers is in question following his poor playoff performances, and a suitor for his services reportedly may be emerging.

On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take (h/t Drew Shiller of Yahoo Sports), Stephen A. Smith called it "a damn lie" that the Sixers aren't interested in trading Simmons.

Smith added that he believes the Golden State Warriors are going to make a push to acquire Simmons. He noted "calls have already been made" and "things are percolating" between the two sides.

Simmons was a major disappointment from an offensive perspective in the Sixers' seven-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs.

He averaged just 9.9 points per game, attempted just 6.4 field goals per game and made only 15 of his 45 free-throw attempts.

The most damning stat regarding Simmons' performance may have been the fact that he didn't attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter in Games 4-7.

While the 24-year-old has never been an offensive dynamo since he was selected first overall in the 2016 draft, he has at least been far better than he showed in the Atlanta series.

For his career, the three-time All-Star has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He also shoots an impressive 56.0 percent from the field, though he shoots just 59.7 percent from the line and has made a mere five three-point field goals in four seasons.

Simmons excels on the defensive end, as he was the NBA steals champion last season and is a two-time All-Defensive selection. This season, the Aussie finished second to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in Defensive Player of the Year voting as well.

Simmons' best chance of excelling is with a team that doesn't need him to do much other than play elite defense and pass the ball on offense, and the Warriors undoubtedly fit the bill.

Golden State boasts arguably the best offensive player in the NBA in Stephen Curry, and if Klay Thompson returns next season after missing the past two campaigns because of knee and Achilles injuries, he will give the Dubs another top-flight shooter.

Smith suggested the Warriors want to bring in Simmons alongside Curry, Thompson and another elite defender in Draymond Green, so wing Andrew Wiggins could be part of the package going back to Philly.

Wiggins' defense leaves plenty to be desired, but he averaged 18.6 points per game this season and could bring some of the offensive punch the 76ers need.

Golden State also owns the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in the draft, which are two more assets they could include in a trade for Simmons.

One can assume the Dubs will make a big move or two to get back into championship contention after missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons following five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and acquiring Simmons would undoubtedly add another dimension to the roster.