Roger Federer Says He'll Decide on Tokyo Olympics Participation After Wimbledon

Tennis legend Roger Federer said Saturday that he will decide whether to play at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after competing at Wimbledon.

According to ESPN's Simon Chambers, Federer said: "With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because ... obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer."

The 39-year-old has played only four tournaments this year since returning in March from a 13-month absence as a result of two knee surgeries.

After making it to the fourth round of the French Open earlier this month, Federer withdrew in an effort to preserve his health for Wimbledon and the grass-court season.

The Switzerland native then lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany, in a disappointing end to his Wimbledon tune-up.

At the All England Club in London, Federer will be in search of his ninth career Wimbledon title. He already holds the men's record for most Wimbledon singles titles with eight, which is one more than American Pete Sampras.

In addition to his success at Wimbledon, Federer has accomplished some big things on the Olympic stage, winning gold in men's doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008 and then taking silver in men's singles in 2012, losing to Andy Murray in the gold medal match.

Federer did not compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro while recovering from knee surgery, but he made it clear Saturday that he would love to make his Olympic return this summer if the stars align:

"Still my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let's just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.

"I wish I could tell you more. In previous years it was definitely easier. At the moment things are not as simple as in the past. With age you have to be more selective. You can't play it all. I will know in a few weeks."

If Federer does compete at the Tokyo Olympics, he will look to become the first Swiss man to win gold in men's singles since Marc Rosset in 1992.

Federer's quest for a ninth Wimbledon title and perhaps Olympic gold will begin Monday when he faces Adrian Mannarino in his first-round Wimbledon match.