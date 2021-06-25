Phillies' Aaron Nola Ties Tom Seaver's MLB Record for Most Consecutive Strikeouts

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver's MLB record of 10 consecutive strikeouts 51 years after the New York Mets legend accomplished the feat against the San Diego Padres.

Making the moment even more special, Nola did it against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

A double down the right field line by Pete Alonso in the bottom of the fourth inning broke up Nola's bid for sole possession of the record.

The Phillies righty hit Jeff McNeil with a pitch to start the bottom of the first before a Francisco Lindor double moved the runner to third. Nola then struck out the next 10 Mets batters, getting Michael Conforto swinging on an 84 mph changeup to tie the record Seaver set in Queens half a century ago.

Nola set a Phillies record when he recorded his ninth consecutive strikeout while becoming the ninth pitcher all-time to reach the mark—all but one of whom did so after Seaver set his record of 10 in 1970.

Mets star Jacob deGrom was the last pitcher before Nola to reach nine consecutive strikeouts, doing so in April against the Colorado Rockies. Tyler Alexander (2020), Max Scherzer (2015), Doug Fister (2012), Aaron Harang (2012), Ricky Nolasco (2009), Jake Peavy (2007) and Mickey Welch (1884) are the only other hurlers to strike out nine in a row.

Following Lindor's double in the first inning, Nola struck out Conforto, Alonso, Dominic Smith, James McCann, Kevin Pillar, Luis Guillorme, Taijuan Walker, McNeil, Lindor and Conforto again.

Even after Nola's streak ended, his career day continued. The lifetime .082 hitter smacked a line drive to left in the third inning before adding an RBI double to right in the top of the fifth inning to give himself a 1-0 lead.

Through five frames, the 28-year-old has 12 strikeouts on two hits with no runs allowed.