Fandango, Tyler Breeze Headline Latest Group Reportedly Released from WWE Contracts

WWE reportedly released several Superstars from their contracts Friday, including Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

According to Fightful, WWE parted ways with Fandango, Breeze, Killian Dain, NXT tag team Ever-Rise and 205 Live wrestlers Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and August Grey.

Fandango seemed to confirm his release with the following tweet in which he thanked WWE executives Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H:

The 39-year-old Fandango, who previously wrestled under the name Johnny Curtis, signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2006 and had been with the company for nearly 15 years.

Fandango's first big break came as part of the fourth season of NXT when he was wrestling under the Curtis name, but he truly broke out in 2013 when he transitioned to the Fandango character.

Portraying an arrogant dancer, Fandango's first WWE match came at WrestleMania 29 where he scored a shocking upset victory over six-time WWE world champion Chris Jericho.

Fandango later went on to form the Breezango tag team with Breeze, becoming huge fan favorites on SmackDown in 2016.

After suffering a torn labrum in 2018, Fandango made his return in 2019 on NXT as Breeze's tag team partner. They eventually went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships in August 2020, marking the first and only title win for both Superstars in WWE.

Breeze, a 33-year-old native of Canada, signed with WWE in 2010 and initially wrestled under the name Mike Dalton before changing his name to Tyler Breeze in 2013.

He quickly gained success as a pompous, villainous male model, and was launched into rivalries with some of NXT's biggest names, including Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and Neville.

Breeze even had a memorable match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 against Japanese wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger, marking Liger's only match in WWE.

He didn't achieve much success as a singles wrestler after getting called up to the main roster in 2015, but Breezango became a staple on SmackDown due to their zany antics and outfits, along with their weekly Fashion Files segment.

Breezango were well known for dressing up in different costumes in NXT, in addition to winning the brand's tag titles.

Fandango and Breeze last competed just one week ago, beating Imperium members Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel on NXT.

Like Breezango, Ever-Rise were another fixture in the NXT tag team division, and they had recently been receiving more airtime on the black and gold brand.

Chase Parker and Matt Martel signed with WWE in 2019 and were utilized on both NXT and 205 Live. They had been developing into a fun comedic act and last wrestled this week on NXT, losing to Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis of Hit Row.

Nese and Daivari were both signed by WWE in 2016 and competed in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, and they were subsequently fixtures on 205 Live. Nese won the Cruiserweight Championship two years ago at WrestleMania 35 and held it for 77 days.

The 35-year-old Nese tweeted the following about his WWE departure:

Grey also became part of the 205 Live roster after signing with WWE last year. He also competed in NXT on occasion.

He and Ikeman Jiro lost to The Grizzled Young Veterans on the June 8 episode of NXT, and Grey's last match is scheduled to air Friday night on 205 Live on Peacock when he faces Grayson Waller.

Daivari is also scheduled to be on Friday's episode of 205 Live in a match against Jiro.

This marks the third round of talent cuts by WWE since WrestleMania 37 in April. Big names that were released previously include Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Mickie James.